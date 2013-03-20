TheFlowerExchange.com Sells Wholesale Flowers Direct from the Farm

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Flowers are at their best when they are fresh. As time passes, flowers lose their color and eventually dry out. So in order to ensure a bouquet of flowers is as beautiful as possible, customers need to buy flowers soon after they are cut.



This seems like a basic concept, but it’s one that The Flower Exchange’s competitors don’t seem to understand. The Flower Exchange is one of the world’s first websites to begin selling wholesale flowers directly from the farm.



Instead of passing flowers through a middle man or third-party service, The Flower Exchange works directly with farmers to get vibrant, healthy flowers to the homes of clients as quickly as possible.



At TheFlowerExchange.com website, visitors can browse through a selection of flowers that are available. Those flowers include popular options like roses and carnations as well as lesser known varieties like gerberas and calla lilies.



But as a Flower Exchange spokesperson explains, the company is ready and able to cater to whatever flower requests people might have:



“We’re very proud of our selection of premium flower varieties. We’re able to ship dozens of different types of flowers anywhere in the United States. Whether searching for a specific color of rose or interested in purchasing a rare orchid, our selection is incredibly varied. We also make it easy for customers to mix and match different types of flowers by filling their baskets with whatever they like.”



The website features wedding flowers for sale, for example, as well as flowers for birthdays or other occasions. Since all of the wholesale flowers are available at discounted bulk prices, The Flower Exchange aims to sell even the most premium varieties of flowers at a price that’s fair to the consumer.



It’s important to deliver flowers to the homes of clients as quickly as possible in order to retain their freshness. As The Flower Exchange spokesperson explains, that’s a lesson that the company knows very well:



“Although working directly with farmers is important, that advantage goes to waste if it takes a week to ship the flowers to the individual. Since flowers are shipped from the Netherlands, Thailand, Ecuador, Colombia, and Costa Rica, a speedy delivery time is important. We offer free express Fed-Ex shipping on all orders over $150, which means customers can put their fresh farmer direct flowers on display as soon as possible.”



About TheFlowerExchange.com

TheFlowerExchange.com is an online flower retailer that ships flowers directly from farmers all over the world. Flowers arrive in the United States in one day or less and are delivered directly to the homes of clients. For more information, please visit: http://www.theflowerexchange.com/