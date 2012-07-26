TheFootballEducator.com Announces Authoritative Free High-Level Information for the Football Community

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- In the fast-moving world of sports, keeping on top of the latest industry developments is no easy tasks, especially when many of the ‘mass media’ outlets are only trying to pull in ratings. However, set on the inspiration to build the world’s most expansive free football information website, one former General Manager is certainly scoring one for the team.



Ted Sundquist has recently announced the launch of TheFootballEducator.com. The website is now proving a vital resource for sports managers, agents, players, team management and others who want a higher level look at the game.



The site offers an alternative current and informative insight into the latest news and developments from within the football world. All information is broken down into intuitive categories including NFL draft preparation, player personnel, scouting football talent, sports agents, sports negotiations and an expansive section of tools and resources.



“Having been both a player and a coach, I know how tough it can be to keep on top of the industry,” explains Sundquist, who spent sixteen years with the Denver Broncos and has since held coveted positions as an expert analyst and broadcaster.



He Continues, “So, I wanted to create a free site for the industry at large. My main goal is to provide a single place for industry figures to come in order to keep on top of the latest news, changes, developments and achievements from within the football world. We are not driven by a mass media agenda or advertisers – but instead by a desire to offer alternative and sophisticated information to anyone who needs it.”



While the site content is written with industry figures in mind, the interested fan may find the high level analysis of interest.



The use of visuals plays an important part in the content of TheFootballEducator.com. For example, the site has recently announced a new infographic that is taking the industry by storm.



Titled ‘Playing Dirty’, the college football recruiting infographic is a vibrant yet compact opportunity for those in the industry to see a timeline of scandals and violations since 2001, along with a digest of some of the characters who got caught up in the scuffles.



When Sundquist isn’t managing a team or talking about them on the television, he is busy updating the website. In fact, new information is added to TheFootballEducator.com daily, or as and when a new story breaks.



“I love adding content to the site. I am well aware that thousands of people work directly within the exciting world of football. I want to give them everything they want, exactly when they want it,” Sundquist adds.



Currently, users are given an opportunity to follow the site’s NFL Training Camp update, which allows players, managers, agents and NFL coaches to follow the action around their busy schedules.



Those trying out for the NFL draft will enjoy an insightful article titled ‘How Tough are Professional Football Players?”. Users will have an opportunity to match up their personal and physical qualities against those of some of the world’s most famous on-field stars. A wealth of information is also available on the free agents system.



While Sundquist provides most of the site’s content, he is also offering sports writers an opportunity to guest post on TheFootballEducator’s blog. This move further demonstrates Sundquist’s commitment to the industry by introducing new talent to all areas of the sports organization, player, back office, agent, and management.



With users accessing the site in a number of different ways, Sundquist makes updates available via Facebook, Twitter and the site’s RSS feed.



To get the honest inside-track on the football industry, visit: http://www.thefootballeducator.com



About Ted Sundquist

Born in 1962, Ted Sundquist is an American football player, manager and commentator.



He spent sixteen years working in the National Football League for the Denver Broncos franchise.



Sundquist was hired in 1992 as the Player Personnel Assistant and 2 years later promoted to Director of College Scouting; 1995-2001, a span in which the team won its two Super Bowls.



In 2001, Sundquist became the General Manager of the Denver Broncos and help guide the organization to three consecutive playoff appearances culminating in the 2005 AFC Championship Game.