TheForexArticles.Com Updates Their Review of the Zulutrade Automated Forex Signals Service for 2014

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- TheForexArticles.com originally reviewed the ZuluTrade automated signals service a few years ago. However they have recently updated this article and posted an updated review of ZuluTrade for 2014.



According to this review, ZuluTrade essentially enables anyone to potentially profit from forex trading, even if they have no previous knowledge of forex trading.



That's because this is an automated trading service that enables people to automatically trade the signals of thousands of different signal providers from all over the world completely free of charge.



Once people open a live trading account, or indeed a free demo account, people can gain access to the 100,000+ different signal providers, and will then be able to look at detailed trading records and statistics for each one in order to find the most profitable ones.



There is even the option to filter through all the traders using various different criteria, and to help people even further there is also a ranking system within ZuluTrade that lists the best and most profitable signal providers at any given time.



"ZuluTrade takes the forex signal industry to another level because people can access profitable traders from all over the world, and profit from their success because all of their signals will be replicated in their own trading account in real time. Plus the best thing about ZuluTrade is that it is a completely free service because they essentially earn their money as introducing brokers," said a spokesman for TheForexArticles.com.



Anyone that would like to read a full review of ZuluTrade, can do so by visiting:



http://theforexarticles.com/zulutrade-review/



About TheForexArticles.com

TheForexArticles.com has been publishing lots of free forex trading tips and advice since 2007, and they regularly review many of the new trading courses that come on to the market.