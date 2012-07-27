TheGroomedMan.co.uk Offers Extensive Selection of Luxury Grooming Products for Men

Rugby, Warwickshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- If men want to look good, then they need to invest time and effort into their personal hygiene. While men rarely need to invest as much time into grooming as women, some effort needs to be made if men want to look, smell, and feel their best.



TheGroomedMan.co.uk has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide range of personal hygiene products for men, including aftershave, razors, skin care products, and more.



The site provides a good visitor experience with users able to shop by category or brand. Clicking on the ‘Body Care’ category, for example, will lead to products like deodorant, body wash, soap, and shower gel. Visitors can then click on each these sub-categories to reveal a complete list of products offered by TheGroomedMan.co.uk website. Products are available from a number of popular male hygiene brands, from Bath House to Taylors. Each product comes replete with a full product description and high quality digital imagery.



A spokesman for TheGroomedMan.co.uk explained how the website plans to differentiate itself from its competitors:



“Men can pick up hygiene products when they go to any local supermarket. But at The Groomed Man, we offer a far more extensive selection of products. In addition, we feature many luxury products that are difficult to find anywhere else. From luxury deodorants to premium-quality shaving creams, we want to establish The Groomed Man as the number one place to buy top male hygiene products.”



Many of the luxury male hygiene products offered by TheGroomedMan.co.uk feature natural ingredients and hypoallergenic properties. Others, like the famous badger hair shaving brush, feature finer materials and top-quality manufacturing.



A Groomed Man’s spokesperson explains why investing in top quality grooming products is important:



“We only get one body in life, and it’s important to take care of it. Using inferior hair care products can lead to hair loss, while using inferior deodorants can lead to odor problems throughout the day. We have personally selected the products on The Groomed Man based on their effectiveness and durability.”



Whether seeking gifts for a loved one or buying personal hygiene products, TheGroomedMan.co.uk seeks to provide everything the modern man needs in order to look, smell, and feel good.



About TheGroomedMan.co.uk

TheGroomedMan.co.uk offers hundreds of luxury men’s hygiene products, from face washes and soaps to premium shaving brushes. For more information, please visit: http://www.TheGroomedMan.co.uk