TheHairDoctors.org Announces 'History of Hair Loss Treatments' Infographic

The infographic takes readers on a visually-stunning journey through the history of hair loss treatments. With documented treatments dating back as far as 3100 BC, the graphic showcases the good, the bad and the ugly attempts to stop baldness from blighting the lives of millions.



Beneath the timeline, a myriad of facts serve to highlight both the extreme importance and demand for hair loss treatments. For example, the infographic teaches readers that ninety five percent of hair loss from the scalp is in fact hereditary.



TheHairDoctors.org is authored by three physicians (each certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery) who felt that the internet lacked a free and trusted hair loss treatment resource.



Since its inception, TheHairDoctors.org has truly become a ‘one stop shop’ for anyone experiencing hair loss, alopecia or for those simply looking for more information.



For example, detailed information is available on the topics of hair loss causes, hair loss research, hair loss treatments and hair transplants. The site also boasts an innovative feature to connect people to an appropriate forum that discusses their specific hair loss issue.



“Our site is quickly becoming both a lifeline and vital source of support to those who are suffering the ageing problem of hair loss,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for the site’s marketing.



She continues, “All of our content is written by three of the continent’s most skilled hair loss experts. This ensures that our resources are vast and detailed.”



Those looking to undergo hair loss solutions such as a hair transplant, hair restoration or FUE are able to watch videos of actual procedures and read up on the latest hair loss treatment developments.



“Perhaps the most useful feature we offer is our ability to ‘Ask a Real Doctor, Get Real Answers’. This is a truly innovative way for people to get information they need,” Lugar adds.



The 100% free service allows users to submit a question or photo and obtain a hand-typed answer from one of the site’s contributing experts.



About TheHairDoctors.org

TheHairDoctors.org is an informational website dedicated to providing honest and scientifically valid advice to men and women suffering from hair loss.



It is the brainchild of three physicians, Drs. McGrath, Niedbalski, and Wasserbauer who were all frustrated with the level of discourse on the web pertaining to hair, hair restoration, and treatments for hair loss.



The aim of all three doctors (all of whom have earned their certification from the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and are long standing members of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons) is to provide ethical, up- to-date, and effective information about hair loss and its treatment in an approachable and easy-to- understand format.



Hair is their passion, not just their profession and all welcome your feedback, questions, and even your visits at their individual offices. Viva hair!