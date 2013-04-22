TheHamperEmporium.com.au Offers Low Price Guarantee on Gourmet Hamper and Basket Deliveries in Australia

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The right hamper can make a world of difference. Whether sending a gourmet hamper for a birthday or trying to impress a corporate client, gourmet hampers are a perfect way to show that someone cares.



One website seeks to be Australia’s leading gourmet hamper supplier. At TheHamperEmporium.com.au, visitors will find a wide range of gourmet hampers available to order, including hampers containing luxury bottles of wine, champagne, and spirits, as well as hampers for weddings, Mother’s Day, and other special occasions.



The goal of TheHamperEmporium.com.au is to offer the lowest prices on gourmet hampers in Australia. In fact, the website is so confident in its low pricing that it offers a low price guarantee that states “We Won’t Be Beaten.”



A spokesperson explains how the low price guarantee works:



“We offer the lowest prices on all types of gourmet hampers in Australia. But we don’t sacrifice quality in order to do so. Our guarantee ensures customers are getting the best possible deal on their hampers for any occasion. Furthermore, those who sign up for our newsletter are eligible to save 5% of their purchase, pushing prices as low as possible.”



The homepage of TheHamperEmporium.com.au lists a few of the major Australian companies that currently entrust The Hamper Emporium with their gift requirements. Those companies include Qantas, Billabong, Samsung, Cricket NSW, and other national and international brands.



By browsing through the TheHamperEmporium.com.au website, visitors can see a full menu of the Australian hampers available. Hampers are separated into categories based on the included gifts, such as:



-Wine & champagne

-Beer, BBQ & cider

-Scotch, port, and spirits

-Gourmet food

-Gifts for her

-Gifts for him

-Mother’s Day

-Christmas gifts

-Newborn baby gifts

-And more



Some gifts contain luxury alcohols, while others simply contain gourmet foods and other gifts. Visitors to TheHamperEmporium.com.au can sort through gourmet baskets based on a specific category, or they can choose a basket based on the most popular items currently being ordered.



As the company’s spokesperson explains, TheHamperEmporium.com.au can be used by people all over the world:



“Our customers come from all over the world. We make it easy for people all over the world to send gourmet gift baskets to Australian individuals or businesses. Whether rewarding a corporate client or celebrating the birth of a child, we’ve made it as simple for our customers to fill up their cart, check out, and deliver to any Australian address.”



TheHamperEmporium.com.au also offers free deliveries on all orders of $150 or more. All ordering and pricing information can be found at TheHamperEmporium.com.au.



About TheHamperEmporium.com.au

TheHamperEmporium.com.au is an Australian gourmet gift basket website that aims to offer the lowest prices in Australia. The website delivers gourmet gift baskets to any Australian address, and orders can be placed from anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.thehamperemporium.com.au