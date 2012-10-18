Thehappybike.com, a New Bicycle Storage Center Opens This Month

Dublin, Louth -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Thehappybike.com is a brand new, family owned website offering indoor bicycle storage solutions to homeowners in the US. The shop offers a carefully selected range from top producers, backing it up with advice on not only how to use but also get the most out of each of the product type.



"As a customer, I often get frustrated at the lack of information and advice from many online stores. An information that I would normally get from people in a brick and mortar shop. My vision for thehappybike.com is that it will provide not only the best products, which in fairness is what most shops do but also great advice and information on how to get the most of using our products, best organization practices and even DIY tips" - said Pawel Grabowski, the owner of The Happy Bike.



"We have some great things in store for our users, from our own series of pocket organization guides to videos and more. There is a lot to wait for from us." - continues Grabowski.



Thehappybike.com is based in Ireland, however, the company serves primarily customers in the United States and all products are shipped directly from distributors in various States.



Currently the website offers a number of garage, home and small office solutions including floor to ceiling racks, wall mounted solutions as well as freestanding bike trees and ceiling lifts.



The company already makes plans to expand their offering in the near future to other lines of products including car bike racks and other bicycle accessories.



About The Happy Bike

The Happy Bike is a new online store offering indoor storage solutions for bikes to homeowners in the US. http://www.thehappybike.com