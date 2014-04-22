TheHappyPlace.com Announces Availability of Home Rentals in Walt Disney World

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- As the happiest place on earth, many families coordinate and plan for a fun-filled week in Walt Disney World. With school ending and kids excited for the summer months ahead, there’s no better time to plan the next trip for the family. As hotel rooms get crammed, and families wish they had additional space for luggage and other items, TheHappyPlace.com is pleased to announce they now have homes available to rent in Disney. These homes are perfect for trips with extended family to enjoy each other’s company in one location.



With properties throughout the Windsor Hills Community, as well as the Vista Clay Community, families will be a few short miles away from all the fun and amusement that Disney World has to offer, including Universal Studios and Sea World. Guests will have all the privacy they need to vacation in a safe environment full of scenic landscapes. If the space and affordability of the house rentals in Disney World isn’t enough to entice the interest of families, the homes available for renting during vacation come complete with a variety of features and amenities.



Homes feature a full kitchen, breakfast bar, game room, HD-TV’s scattered throughout the house, and a home movie theater to relax after a long day at the parks. To cool off, renters will have access to a Jacuzzi and swimming pool. Each property comes equipped with a number of bedrooms so up to eight guests can sleep comfortably without the burden of being confined to a hotel room.



When vacationing in these luxurious Disney World house rentals, families will be located in close proximity to all the shopping, dining, golfing, and other luxuries that Orlando provides. TheHappyPlace.com works diligently to provide their guests with the cleanliness and fresh air that makes a vacation home memorable. They strive to exceed customer expectations, and truly offer a home away from home. As school ends for the summer, be sure to plan the next family vacation at the exclusive properties from TheHappyPlace.com. Visit their website for more information.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.