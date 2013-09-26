TheHappyPlace.com Now Has Heated Pool and Jacuzzi Available for Guests

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- When it comes to a fun-filled vacation with the family, Orlando and Walt Disney World is the perfect place. Families with small children look for a private getaway without the frustration of staying in a crowded hotel. Instead of booking a hotel and staying in one crowded room while sharing the pool with all the guests, TheHappyPlace.com is pleased to announce they will now be offering their visitors the ability to utilize a heated, screened in pool as well as a hot-tub that can comfortably fit up to six people.



After a busy day at Universal Studios or any of the Walt Disney World theme parks, TheHappyPlace.com provides the setting for lavish Disney home rentals. Kick back and relax in this gated community of luxury homes while enjoying a late afternoon swim and nighttime Jacuzzi session. Families will have all the room they can imagine and will be able to enjoy the comforts of a home environment while on vacation. TheHappyPlace.com provides many amenities, such as a living area, kitchen and HD-TVs, with patio furniture and the pool, giving families their dream home for the length of a vacation.



There is space for up to 10 people at TheHappyPlace.com vacation homes, possessing up to four bedrooms. Located in the heart of Orlando, there is easy access to the roadways and all of the theme parks, as well as water parks. There are plenty of family-friendly activities to take part in while in Orlando and there is sure to be fun for the whole family. As the adults get tired out by the kids running around, there’s no better way to relax and take a load off than to return to a luxury vacation home and sit in a Jacuzzi.



A home rental in Disney at ThHappyPlace.com is affordable and guests won’t break the bank staying in a house as opposed to a hotel. Though utilizing the pool will come with additional charges. Because turning on a pool heater will increase the electrical bill, guests will have to pay an additional $150 per week for the heated pool and hot-tub.



For more information about the services provided by TheHappyPlace.com or to book a home rental in Disney World, please call 215-840-0999 or visit their website today.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.