TheHappyPlace.com Now Has Luxury Home in Windsor Hills Community Available for Rent

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Vacations are planned months in advance and serve as an event to look forward to. There’s no better feeling than putting the final touches on the annual or bi-annual vacation. Walt Disney World and Orlando’s Universal Studios offer some of the most exciting activities and family-fun in the country. For couples and families who want to get away from the hotel madness and relax in a comfortable, luxury community, TheHappyPlace.com is excited to announce that they now have a beautiful luxury home in the Windsor Hills community available for rent.



This community is one mile away from the Disney World theme parks, and just a few miles from Universal Studios and Sea World. Families will feel safe and secure inside the gated community, and guests must stay for a minimum of seven nights during the peak season. The home comes with a plethora of activities, including a pool table and air hockey table to provide for some friendly competitiveness after a long day at the parks.



The Windsor Hills community rental is equipped with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. When inquiring on luxury house rentals in Orlando, guests will be in close proximity to a number of local attractions, including shopping malls, beautiful golf courses, fine dining, and more.



Not only are the amenities available for guests inside the house, TheHappyPlace.com also features a screened-in heated pool, and a hot tub that can comfortably accommodate up to six people. This is the perfect way to spend a vacation in the company of friends and family. If the occupants are too tired to find a restaurant to eat, the home is equipped with a complete kitchen—oven, stove, microwave—as well as patio furniture with a barbecue grill.



With all the amenities offered in their luxury homes, guests can usually get rental rates near the same price as that of a hotel room. To book a luxury vacation in an inexpensive home rental near Kissimmee, please call TheHappyPlace.com at 215-840-0999 for availabilities and preferred dates or visit their website to learn more.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.