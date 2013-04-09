TheHappyPlace.com Now Offering Bookings for the Epcot Flower & Garden Festival

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Looking to enjoy a family vacation in Florida? The professionals at TheHappyPlace.com have luxury house rentals in Orlando that are perfect for a family of any size. With events going on all year round at Disney World, it is always a perfect time to come down south with the family while the children are off from school. TheHappyPlace.com is also now offering bookings to give people the chance to soak up the warm sun at Epcot’s 20th International Flower & Garden Festival throughout the beginning of May from the 6th-19th.



This would be a great event to take the whole family to while on vacation in one of TheHappyPlace.com’s luxury rental homes. The children can enjoy The Fab Five – Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, and Donald Duck. All of the favorites will be in attendance along with a few others from Monsters Inc. After a long day of enjoying the wonderful parks in Orlando, Florida, with hands on gardening seminars for the adults, the kids can stop by the Land of Oz with a play area that is interactive, or they can settle down in the luxury retreat rental homes. With so many events going on all season long in Florida, there is always a good time to visit Disney World.



There is nothing better than coming home to a full size house with plenty of bathrooms, a play area, and a room to relax after a long day out in Florida. TheHappyPlace.com makes vacationing that much more comfortable with enough room for everyone to unwind. With a home away from home feel, one will have the opportunity to still have all the simple luxuries that are at home such as a toaster, oven, refrigerator, coffeemaker, and other normal amenities such as an in home washer and dryer. Call TheHappyPlace.com today to book a vacation in Orlando, Florida and eliminate all the stress and worry about where the entire family is going to fit.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.