TheHappyPlace.com Now Offering Heated Pool and Hot Tub

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes,” is pleased to announce they are now offering heated pools and hot tubs in all of their luxury rental homes.



When visiting Florida, treat the family to a true retreat by renting a luxury home. Hotels can be very crowded, loud, overbooked, and not very relaxing. This can be true especially during the busy seasons. Hotels typically offer very little privacy and the family can often get lost in a sea of other visiting guests.



TheHappyPlace.com offers all of the luxuries that a hotel offers, plus the amenities and privacy of a home. Every home at TheHappyPlace.com now features a private pool and hot tub. After a long day at Disney World, guests can come back to their own private home, relax in the privacy of their own pool and hot tub, and BBQ dinner on their own grill. For guests that wish to mingle with other guests in the community, there are plenty of community gatherings and events throughout the day and evening. TheHappyPlace.com’s homes are centrally located and a short distance to Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World.



When booking the next family vacation, consider the luxury rental homes in Orlando, Fl. They are located just minutes from all Orlando has to offer, including amusements, museums, shopping, and many famous attractions. Anytime of the year is perfect, as each home offers its own private heated pool and hot tub all within a beautiful screened in area. Each room features its own TV and every home offers luxury amenities such as their own washer and dryer. Call today and book a vacation the family truly deserves.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.