TheHappyPlace.com Now Offering House Rentals Near Shopping Districts and Local Attractions in Orlando, FL for 2013

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- TheHappyPlace.com is pleased to announce that in 2013 they will be offering Disney World house rentals that are near shopping districts and local attractions in Orlando, FL. The owners of the TheHappyPlace.com realize that tourism is a huge business for the Orlando and Kissimmee areas, so they are eager to provide tourists with homes that are close in range to all of the local attractions in those areas.



Those who are visiting Disney for a week may find that they need a break from a busy and hectic day in the theme parks. So, with the TheHappyPlace.com’s Disney home rentals near these local attractions, tourists will have the chance to go out and visit attractions other than Disney World.



Two of the local attractions that the house rentals are near include:



Gatorland: Gatorland is located about fifteen to twenty minutes from Disney World itself, and is a theme park where tourists can view alligator versus man wrestling matches, as well as an array of tropical animals that includes flamingos, parrots, and snakes. They also have a petting zoo that houses llamas and goats. This attraction is open daily from 9-5.



Orlando Science Center: The Orlando Science Center is situated in downtown Orlando, and is twenty minutes from Disney World. Great for children, this educational attraction provides hands-on dinosaur and nature exhibits. For those who want to see a movie, there is also an IMAX theater on the premises. This attraction is open every day of the week except Wednesday, and most major holidays.



House rentals in Disney World are can sound a lot more appealing with TheHappyPlace.com offering homes that are close to the major theme parks, but are also close to many of the other shopping districts and local attractions that are in Orlando, FL. To hear more about their homes available, a person can either call 215-840-0999, or visit http://www.thehappyplace.com for more information.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Orlando, FL homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home.