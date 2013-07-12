TheHappyPlace.com Now Offering Luxury Rental Homes Big Enough to Fit Larger Families

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Finding a place to stay that will fit a large family can be one of the most difficult tasks a person has to take on. Therefore, look no further than TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes,” as they are now offering luxury rental homes in Orlando, Florida for a reunion or vacation that are big enough to fit large families. With Walt Disney World being so close and numerous on site amenities available, this makes their homes perfect for a family’s next getaway.



They are proud to offer home rental in Disney for large families who are looking to reunite in a location that will fit them all. With fully equipped kitchens, breakfast bars, a coffeemaker, and much more, families will not have to pay for expensive meals all day long. Not only will the entire family get to be together, but they will also save expenses on dining and hotels.



Where else can a family reunite and have so much to do? Whether it is the local attractions, boutiques, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, or Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and much more, vacationing in Orlando is ideal. Being only a few short miles away from all the hottest attractions makes it easy to travel with large groups when it comes to daily activities. If extended family will be in attendance on the trip, TheHappyPlace.com offers close community grouping for those who want to be near everyone. Not only will everyone be able to be in the same household or close vicinity, but they will be able to experience the breathtaking views of the city of Orlando.



So, for those who have not seen their family in years, months, or maybe even days, they can celebrate their reunion at TheHappyPlace.com’s luxury rental homes. Orlando, Florida, can be a great place for everyone to gather and catch up while enjoying the warm summer air in a community that has so much to offer when it comes to relaxing and vacationing. For more information on their home rentals in Kissimmee, feel free to contact them or visit their website for more information on how to plan a family reunion.



About TheHappyPlace

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.