TheHappyPlace.com Now Offering More Affordable Luxury Homes This Summer

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- When it comes to planning a vacation, many people toss around the idea between staying at a hotel and renting a home. While hotels seem like a luxurious option due to the fact that they clean up after one’s mess daily, house rentals may be a more suitable option for large families and groups. In recent years, the professionals at TheHappyPlace.com have noticed that there has been a growing demand for luxury rental homes due to the fact that more and more extended families are traveling together, but also for a more affordable option. Therefore, TheHappyPlace.com is now offering more affordable luxury homes to rent this summer.



Luxury house rentals in Orlando make more sense when it comes to having a large crowd, simply because it would add up to too many individual rooms in a hotel, thus driving the expenses through the roof. TheHappyPlace.com has found from a recent survey that travelers are 49% more inclined to stay in rental homes than a traditional hotel because of various reasons such as: in a hotel there is only one bathroom, friends and family become separated from each other, and there is no place to dine in. Sometimes while people vacation they want to eat in their own space instead of eating out.



Those interested in renting a vacation home will find that there are many benefits such as having privacy in bedrooms, a space to relax and hang out, pools, patios, and more. Although many people don’t spend their vacation inside the rental home, coming home from visiting all of the local attractions with a nice place to unwind with friends and family is ideal. Don’t spend a vacation tiptoeing around to make sure the kids stay asleep in a hotel room, rent a luxury rental home where they will have their own space. Many travelers find it to be more of a homey environment, which has resulted in the demand for rental homes in Florida.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.