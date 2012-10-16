TheHappyPlace.com Now Offering Rental Homes Near Orlando, FL Convention Center

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” is now offering Orlando Disney home rentals that are near and very convenient to the Orlando, FL Convention Center. These Luxury Retreat Rental Homes are advantageously located on Universal Blvd. next to the Convention Center and International Drive. These homes are also just two miles away from Sea World, four miles from Universal Studios, five miles from Disney World, and about ten miles from the Orlando International Airport. Convenient too many of Orlando’s major attractions, there are also many other reasons why these Luxury Retreat Rental Homes will enhance someone’s stay in Orlando, FL.



These Disney World house rentals all have three bedrooms, three and a half baths, sleep up to eight people with three king-sized beds, and have one pull out couch. In addition, there are also three master rooms and a one car garage. Their luxury retreat homes available at Florida Sun have a forty two inch plasma TV, as well as twenty inch LCD/DVD TVs in all bedrooms.



The Luxury Retreat Rental Homes at Florida Sun also provide residents with linens and towels, and other essential amenities in the Luxury Retreat Rental Homes include a well-stocked kitchen with all appliances and utensils; a full size washer and dryer, HVAC system, iron and ironing board, telephone service, patio table, chairs, and more. The covered lanai also offers a remarkable experience to visitors as they enjoy an open air dinner.



To reserve a home rental in Orlando, FL from Luxury Retreat Rental Homes, call them at 215-840-0999 or visit http://www.thehappyplace.com/ for more information and to fill out a contact form.