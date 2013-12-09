TheHappyPlace.com Now Open for Winter Vacationers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Anyone north of Georgia knows that the next several months are going to be cold. In fact, many residents of the northern United States already experienced their first flash of winter and snowfall in November. December is off to an extraordinarily cool start and there are no signs of a mild winter this year. Thankfully, TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes,” is offering everyone a chance to escape to the beautiful sunshine during the nasty winter months. In fact, the TheHappyPlace.com is the perfect alternative to an expensive hotel that has little space and no privacy.



TheHappyPlace.com offers a luxurious getaway for any individual, family, or group looking to have a great time. With unmatched amenities and a fabulous location, TheHappyPlace.com truly is a vacationer’s dream. A luxury rental home is a tremendous alternative to an overpriced hotel. Plus, TheHappyPlace.com is ideal for large groups and families who want to spend vacation enjoying each other’s company. Full eat-in kitchens, spacious living areas, multiple high definition TV’s, games, and much more are just a few reasons to consider the Happy Place for a winter vacation.



Most importantly, TheHappyPlace.com is located in one of the most desirable areas in all of Orlando. TheHappyPlace.com is just minutes away from Disney World, shopping, and various other attractions. Plus, there is just enough space between the attractions and TheHappyPlace.com to allow for some good old fashioned rest and relaxation. When the snow starts to fall and the ice begins to build up, remember that TheHappyPlace.com is only a few hours away.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.