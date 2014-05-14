TheHappyPlace.com Now Reserving Luxury Homes for Summer Vacations

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- With the summer approaching, families and friends are beginning to organize their vacation plans for 2014. When the conversations revolve around trips to Florida, it is important to make reservations as soon as possible. For those traveling with a number of people, hotel rooms can be expensive and crammed. When looking for more space to provide optimal comfort for a vacation, TheHappyPlace.com is announcing they are reserving their luxurious homes—just miles away from all the theme parks—for summer vacationers. The spacious homes come with many features that make a vacation relaxing and enjoyable.



There are a number of homes that families and friends can rent in Orlando. With properties in the Windsor Hills community, as well as the Vista Clay community, their luxury house rentals in Orlando are just minutes away from Sea World, Universal Studios, and Walt Disney World. Vacationers can enjoy all the activities and rides offered at the parks, while having a home to return to as the days come to an end. The homes come equipped with a complete kitchen that features a breakfast bar to get the day started, and many accessories to provide relaxation. Take advantage of the game room with the kids, watch a favorite movie in the home movie theater, take a dip in the Jacuzzi and swimming pool, or sit back and watch one of the many HD-TVs situated throughout the house.



Stay with the family in the cheap and affordable house rentals in Orlando from TheHappyPlace.com. No longer will large groups have to split up across multiple hotel rooms, as the luxury homes can comfortably sleep up to eight people. With their location, guests are in close proximity to a number of shopping, dining, golf, and other destinations for a day away from the parks. Visit the website to see the affordable houses offered in Florida’s happiest place.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.