TheHappyPlace.com Now Welcoming Families for Food Festival Vacations

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Book the latest vacation to Orlando, Florida, for a not so typical getaway. TheHappyPlace.com is now taking reservations for their Disney World House Rentals to experience the Epcot Food and Wine Festival this fall. From September 27 until November 11th families or friends can enjoy all of the delicious culinary dishes and wine. There will be an exceptional amount of booths setup for the festival that family and friends can enjoy while on their stay in Florida. This is a great alternative from the normal beach vacation for one who loves to taste many different wines and food.



The professionals from TheHappyPlace.com encourage anyone who is looking to get away for the fall season to reserve a luxury rental home. The weather is still very warm during these months and what better what to prolong the summer temperatures than to book a trip to Florida. Being one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the offseason setting of Orlando, Florida. Visitors will experience anything from cheeses to chocolates through the famous Epcot Park. The professionals from TheHappyPlace.com are excited to offer those who have made this festival a tradition a comfortable place to stay with all of their friends and family. With reservations booking up now, planning early is key to a successful getaway.



For Disney World Home Rentals in Florida, TheHappyPlace.com makes it possible for everyone to be close to all of the amenities, where transportation is also available. Instead of meal plans or eating out, the food festival will allow all family and friends to sample foods that have originated from around the world. As rental houses begin to gain more and more popularity in Florida, TheHappyPlace.com is able to accommodate families on an affordable level. This allows them to enjoy their stay in a home away from home. To hear more please visit their website or give them a call today.



About TheHappyPlace.com

TheHappyPlace.com aka “Luxury Retreat Rental Homes” will be transparent when it comes to giving a client prices, describing the amenities, and what a person will expect from residing in one of their homes while vacationing down in Florida. All of their Florida homes are adorned with spacious kitchens, bathrooms, luxury linens, ultra-modern amenities, and much more for the vacationer looking for a home away from home. To hear more, please visit http://www.thehappyplace.com.