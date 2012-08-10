TheHeadsetShop.com Announces Free Ground Shipping on Newly Launched Plantronics CS540 Wireless Headset

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- TheHeadsetShop.com has come up with its newer models of Plantronics with attractive features and affordable price range. In the recent announcement at the launch, they have offered free ground shipping of these Plantronics headset around the nation. TheHeadsetShop.com is the leading supplier of range of the telephone headset solutions by Plantronics and GN Netcom. Their extensive collections of wireless headsets are useful for both computers and office telephones. Their much anticipated Plantronics headset CS540 comes with non-stop talk time of 7 hours and feature DECT 6.0 wireless technology.



Spokesperson of TheHeadsetShop.com stated, "We are glad to introduce our brand new range of Plantronics CS540 Wireless headset models. Our wireless headsets are becoming craze among quality loving users."



This Plantronics CS540 wireless headset system comes with a convertible wearing style which includes both over the head and over the ear. It features an increased roaming range of up to 350 feet including superior noise canceling blocks out most unwanted background noise and is ideal for busy call centers. One can enjoy non-stop talk of 7 hours and its efficient DECT 6.0 wireless technology. To make it more user friendly, it has call answer, mute and volume controls on the side of the wireless headset, providing easy accessibility. This Plantronics headset switches channels automatically to avoid interference while providing secure 64 bit digital encryption for safe wireless communication. It is also equipped with Plantronics HL10 remote handset lifter for remote answering requirements.



About TheHeadsetShop.com

TheHeadsetShop.com is the total solution provider for headset solutions with their leading brands of the market. Their wireless headsets provide an ergonomically safe and reliable source for hands free communication in the home, office or call center. All phone headset systems ship brand new factory sealed direct from the manufacture and include manufacture warranties.



