TheHeadsetShop.com Announces New Range of Plantronics and Jabra Wireless Headsets

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- TheHeadsetShop.com has launched a wide range of new products from the house of Jabra and Plantronics. Some of the very new wireless computer headsets offered by are Jabra UC 550 Mono Voice Digital USB Computer Headset - MOC/LYNC, Jabra UC Voice 150 Duo USB Computer Headset - OC, Skype, Plantronics Audio 648 behind the Neck USB Computer Headset etc.



This global technology company enables its customers to buy wireless headsets online in bulk amounts through its website. The Company also guarantees to charge low prices for all the products that it sells to the clients. Moreover, it keeps the clients free from shipping charges, if the orders are over $199.



The categories of the products that the company mostly deals with are wireless office headset, corded office headsets, computer headsets, conference phones, headset amplifiers, office telephones, headset parts, home phone headsets, aviation or industrial headsets and many more.



The company also provides popular products such as Polycom Sound Station 2 Conference Phone - L–D Screen to GN Netcom 9125 Duo Wireless Headset System + Lifter gn9125 GN 9125. Apart from these two models, there are seven more models of headsets that are offered by this company.



Some of the manufacturers who are associated with TheHeadsetShop.com are AT & T, Jabra, Clear One, GN Netcom, Konftel, Panasonic, Plantronics and Polycom. Since the time TheHeadsetShop.com has started its journey, it has been fulfilling the requirements of its clients by affording them with the best products shaped by the leading manufactures in the world, in a reasonable price.



About TheHeadsetShop.com

TheHeadSetShop.com offers a variety of call center solutions by Plantronics, Jabra and GN Netcom. A large selection of wireless systems for both computers and wireless office telephones that are ergonomically safe and reliable source for hands free communication in the home, office or dispatch center at the company can be bought online now. All hands free systems shipped brand new factory sealed direct from the manufacture and include long term manufacturer warranties.



