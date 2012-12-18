TheHeadsetShop.com Now Carrying Full Line of GN Netcom Headsets -10% Discount

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Full line of GN Netcom and Jabra telephone headsets now in stock at TheHeadsetShop.com. Store wide 10% promo code and free shipping, 30 day money back guarantee.



Since merging with Jabra, popular telecommunications manufacture GN Netcom has continued to over deliver. TheHeadsetShop.com is happy to announce that they will now be carrying a full line of GN Netcom headsets including corded, wireless and even computer solutions for professional VoIP applications. The year 2012 delivered a variety of new additions from the Jabra and GN Netcom brand with new sound innovation systems for communication devices.



New Product Lines at TheHeadsetShop.com in 2012



Jabra Pro and Go - New wireless headsets recently surfacing this year that enable callers to use a single system for personal computer, office desk phone and Bluetooth mobile. Features include noise reduction, wireless DECT technology and LCD touch screen navigation.



GN Netcom Quick Disconnect - There are now over twenty models to choose from including over the head, behind the neck and over the ear wearing styles for ultimate comfort. Quick disconnects solutions simply connect to office phones that do not have built in amplifiers for volume and mute functionality, requires MPA 8000.



GN Direct Connect - TheHeadsetShop.com offers over twenty direct connect headsets for desk phones that have a built in modular jack for installation. Common use with Cisco, Avaya, Nortel, Polycom, NEC, Norstar and RCA business systems.



About TheHeadsetShop.com

Located in sunny Burlingame, CA in the heart of Silicon Valley TheHeadsetShop.com is one of the most popular online retailers distributing telephone headsets for the home or office environment. Warehouses are located throughout the US and ships direct to both the States and Canada. Featuring a 30 day money back guarantee, same day shipping and manufacture warranties TheHeadsetShop.com prides themselves on customer service.



Special Promotion - 10% Promo Code and Free Shipping



From now through the end of January 2013, TheHeadsetShop.com is offering customers an additional 10% savings on their already low prices and free shipping for orders over $199. There is no minimum purchase requirement for using the promo code just be sure to use code extra10 during checkout. For more information, please call 877-656-9526 to speak with an expert today or visit http://theheadsetshop.com