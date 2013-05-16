TheHeadsetShop.com Now Introduces Plantronics CS510 Wireless Headsets

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- TheHeadsetShop.com, a leading innovator and solution provider of all wireless devices has now introduced Plantronics CS510 wireless headset with all new advancements. With 350 foot roaming range and DECT 6.0 hands free technology, CS510 is now the latest wireless headset they store and deliver.



One representative at TheHeadsetShop.com stated, “ Perfect for noisier offices and all call centers the Plantronics office headsets like that of CS510 provides superior noise canceling an hence block out all the unnecessary unwanted background noises and delivers crystal clear audio translation. One can also make it into its conference mode which allows the user to add three additional cordless headsets for establishing a secured private meeting.”



They also store wireless solutions from the industry’s best manufactures like Jabra, Netcom and Plantronics. All these industry leaders are known for their compatible devices that meet the specific requirements. Their GN Netcom headset has up to 12 hours of non-stop talk time along with call answer, volume and mute controls. Recommended as the best option for safe and secure way for private conferencing, it is the best for office uses.



All of their cordless systems come with one year of manufacturer warranty and with 30 days money back guarantee. They ship all the new products directly from the house of the manufacturer assuring a complete satisfaction and novelty.



Talking about the return shipping policy, a representative for the organization says, “Buyer pays for Return Shipping and TheHeadsetShop.com recommends using FedEx or UPS which are TRACEABLE and INSURED to make sure your package is received by our warehouse. Once item is received at the warehouse, please allow 10-15 business days for refund to be issued.”



About The HeadsetShop

TheHeadsetShop.com offers a variety of call center wireless computer headsets through advanced telecommunication solutions by Plantronics, Jabra and GN Netcom. They also have a large selection of wireless systems for both computers and office telephones. Telephone headsets provide an ergonomically safe and reliable source for hands free communication in the home, office or dispatch center.



To know more visit: http://theheadsetshop.com/



Contact:

TheHeadsetShop.com

PO Box 2077

Burlingame, CA 94011