TheHeadsetShop.com Offers New Products from Various Renowned Brands

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- TheHeadsetShop.com has come up with new products like wireless computer headsets, wireless office headsets, wireless headsets for phone, etc. amongst others from various renowned brands. The company offers telecommunication solutions by Plantronics, Jabra and GN Netcom. It also provides manufacturer’s warranty, same day shipping, 30 days money back guarantee, volume discounts, etc. amongst others.



TheHeadsetShop also sells cordless USB headsets from Jabra that delivers two in one hands-free connectivity for the personal computers and mobile devices. This wireless headset for phone contains a sensor which can sense when the headset is worn and turn on automatically. This wireless mobile headset is integrated with Bluetooth version 4.0 technology and is fully charged battery that takes 7 hours gives 360 hours of standby time.



Apart from wireless headsets for phone and wireless computer headsets, TheHeadsetShop also brings wireless office headsets. Company also provides a variety of batteries, headbands, ear loops, ear hooks, AC adapters and much more. All wireless headsets are brand new factory sealed direct from the manufacturer to provide better experience.



A spokesperson at TheHeadsetShop.com stated, “Wireless office headset provides reliable hands free communication with remote answering functionality while away from your desk. Plantronics wireless office headsets features cordless DECT 6.0 technology and roaming distance up to 350 ft. Hands free solution are compatible with most office desk phones and are easy to install.



“We also have a large selection of cordless USB systems which provide, hands free unified communication solutions for personal computer. Recent technological advances allow users the ability to connect to multiple devices such as Bluetooth mobile, office and personal computer,” he added further.



About TheHeadsetShop.com

TheHeadsetShop.com offers a variety of call center headsets through advanced telecommunication solutions by Plantronics, Jabra and GN Netcom. The store has a large variety of wireless systems for both computers and office phones. It provides same day shipping along with a 30 days risk free money back guarantee with no restocking fees. It provides reliable solution for communication requirements delivering industry leading sound innovation with the new breakthrough technological advances.



To learn more visit:http://theheadsetshop.com

Contact address:-

TheHeadsetShop.com

PO Box 2077

Burlingame, CA 94011