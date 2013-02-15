TheHeadsetShop.com Provides the New Plantronics M25 Bluetooth Headset at Reasonable Prices

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- TheHeadsetShop.com has come up with the Plantronics M25 Bluetooth headset that is perfect for those who prefer talking over the phone even while travelling. The store also sells this Bluetooth headset at the cheapest price. Nevertheless, this new headset from the house of Plantronics is extremely comfortable to use and can also be used as a wireless office headset.



TheHeadsetShop.com charges competitive prices for all its products. It also does not charge for the shipping cost if the order is over $199. Talking about the products, a representative of the store said, “Plantronics M25 Bluetooth headsets are lightweight in the ear bud wearing style with soft gel ear tip ensuring all day comfort for mobile callers.”



He further says, “Talk all day long or listen to your favourite music through Bluetooth connectivity with up to 33 foot range. Quickly answer / end calls through the ear set with one touch buttons and volume functions”.



Other ranges of wireless computer headsets or simple wireless headsets can also be found at the online store of TheHeadsetShop.com. The wide ranges of brands that are associated with this one-stop shop are GN Netcom, Jabra, Plantronics and Polycom. It helps customers buy a GN Netcom headset or a Jabra wireless headset for phone or any product online at affordable prices.



Many of the images of the latest products can also be found on the social media sites like TheHeadsetShop.com Facebook, Twitter and Google+. Customers are also provided with the option of getting registered with the site to remain updated about the new and special offers.



About TheHeadsetShop.com

TheHeadSetShop.com offers a variety of call center solutions by Plantronics, Jabra and GN Netcom. A large selection of wireless systems for both computers and office telephones that are ergonomically safe and reliable source for hands free communication in the home, office or dispatch center at the company can be bought online now. All hands free systems shipped brand new factory sealed direct from the manufacture and include long term manufacturer warranties.



Visit http://theheadsetshop.com for more information



Contact Address - :

TheHeadsetShop.com

PO Box 2077

Burlingame, CA 94011

877-656-9526