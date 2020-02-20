TheHosemaster.co.uk, Leading Supplier of Water and Air Hoses

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- TheHoseMaster.co.uk, a leading supplier of hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial hose & couplers, showcase their latest range of Air Hoses which can be used across industries including agriculture, mining, construction, heavy equipment and many more. From general purpose PVC hoses to pneumatic hoses for controlling sandblasting machines, the company offers the widest range of hoses in different sizes that can be customised too. The general purpose hoses can be used with water, mild chemicals, air and for other medium duty applications. The company also features specialised hoses for other specific applications. For professionals or DIY enthusiasts, this is the place to find top of line air hoses to make it a perfect job each and every time.



The reinforced PVC braided air & water hose fittings is one of the bestsellers. This model is very flexible and FDA approved for application in the food and beverage industry. It is suitable for all applications including air and water supply as well as transfer of powder and fluids. It is also highly resistance to alkalies and acids and this is what makes them safe in the food industry. The unreinforced clear PVC air & water hose is also perfect for moving fluids, powders, granules, gases, etc. The anti-torsion water delivery hose is perfect for agriculture or horticulture environment. It is UV and abrasion resistant thereby making it the best hose for outdoor use.



The high pressure lay-flat delivery hose is best suited for irrigation and water supply in agriculture as well as other industries including civil, shipbuilding, construction, engineering, etc. The lay flat hoses are light in weight but are high in performance when compared to other rubber discharge hoses and PVC hoses. These and many more such air hoses are featured here at the Hosemaster's online store at competitive prices.



To browse for more air hoses visit https://www.thehosemaster.co.uk/



About The Hosemaster

The Hosemaster is an online trading division of Power Pipes Ltd., which was established in 1976 and specialises in hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial hose & couplers. The online store specialises in supplying hose and coupling & workshop supplies to professional trade. Hose assemblies, adaptors, filters, lubricators, airline tools & equipment, spray guns, industrial hose, ducting, hydraulics, valves, pneumatics, wash down and fueling equipment are featured here. They also offer a range of fittings, gauges and tools as well.



