TheHotOffice.com Offers Virtual Secretaries and Telephone Answering Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- It’s no secret that the way people do business is changing. Today, more and more employees are choosing to work from home. Some people love the work-at-home lifestyle, but others find that it can grow boring after a while.



TheHotOffice.com is designed to help people working from home solve a number of different problems. The UK-based company includes a wide range of services that may be needed by those who work from home, including training rooms, cooperative work spaces, and the hiring of a business post address in London.



Together, these services are designed to combine the flexibility of the work-at-home lifestyle with the comfort of working in an office. As a spokesperson for TheHotOffice.com explains, this combination is easy to appreciate:



“It’s easy to appreciate working from home. But there are some aspects of office life that many people miss. Many people miss interacting with others on a daily basis around the water cooler, for example, while others simply miss having instant access to a photocopier. For that reason, we find that our part-time and permanent office space rental services are particularly popular.”



The Hot Office’s office space services include 24/7 access to fully-serviced and fully-furnished private offices. Some packages are designed as ‘CoWorking’ hubs. These hubs operate like a gym membership: subscribers simply visit the hub, access high speed internet and refreshments, then finish their work and head home.



Another aspect of office life that work-from-home employees may miss is having a secretary available to screen all phone calls. Whether running a business from home or working as an employee, it’s easy to be overwhelmed – and distracted – by the number of phone calls.



If clients are calling, employees can’t afford to miss those calls, which is why The Hot Office also offers virtual telephone answering service:



“Our UK-based telephone answering services are popular with a number of different work-from-home professionals. For as little as £1.80 per day, we can provide a friendly administrator to answer calls in a company’s name. Calls are answered in a style that reflects a particular company and we offer a number of customizable packages in order to fit whatever unique needs a company may have.”



Whether feeling nostalgic for water cooler chats or interested in briefly renting a meeting room, TheHotOffice.com aims to provide work-from-home employees with everything they need to be successful in the modern business environment.



About TheHotOffice.com

TheHotOffice.com offers a number of different business-related services designed to cater to those who work from home. Services include business post addresses, office space, virtual secretarial services, and telephone answering services. For more information, please visit: http://www.thehotoffice.com