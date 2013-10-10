TheInsuranceGazette.com Lists the Top 20 Life Insurance Companies in the United States

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Life insurance is a strange concept. With life insurance, the best case scenario is that the person who is covered by the insurance has just wasted their money. Nevertheless, life insurance remains one of the most effective ways to protect family members from unexpected events.



Life insurance review website TheInsuranceGazette.com recently made it easier to purchase life insurance in the United States. TheInsuranceGazette.com revealed a list of the top 20 life insurance companies in the country. Insurance companies were ranked according to the results of on an online survey of nearly 5,000 insurance customers across the nation.



Each insurer was scored out of 100 based on their customer service, their value, and the likelihood of recommending that service to others. The top 5 insurance agencies included:



- American General (83.15)

- Jackson National (80.55)

- AllState (80.52)

- Northwestern Mutual (78.73)

- ING (78.36)



The full list of the top 20 insurance agencies can be found at http://TheInsuranceGazette.com/Top-Life-Insurance-Companies.



TheInsuranceGazette.com also explains the most important features to look for in a life insurance company, including the types of policies offered, the reputation of the company, and the way in which the company handles claims. By carefully weighing all of these indicators, TheInsuranceGazette.com aims to help anyone choose the right life insurance policy.



A spokesperson for The Insurance Gazette explains the other life insurance information resources offered by the site:



“Our website features a number of regularly-updated blog posts about all different aspects of life insurance. One recently-published article profiled the best life insurance companies for smokers, for example, while another article explained how to avoid getting ripped off with accidental death life insurance. Our goal is to help anyone find the perfect life insurance policy for their needs - whether it’s the first life insurance policy they’ve ever purchased or they’re switching from a previous provider.”



Some of the most useful parts of the website are the cost-saving tips for a number of special interest groups. Smokers, for example, can read through a list of tips that will lower their monthly insurance premiums. Other articles explain how to pass a medical exam and how to purchase life insurance for elderly parents.



Whether searching for America’s best insurance companies or wanting to discover the pros and cons of guaranteed life insurance, the Insurance Gazette reveals the secrets of the life insurance world for everyone to see.



About TheInsuranceGazette.com

TheInsuranceGazette.com is an online life insurance information resource. The website provides an unbiased source of information for those who are shopping around for life insurance policies. The Insurance Gazette recently revealed a list of the top 20 insurance companies in the United States based on the experience of real customers. For more information, please visit: http://theinsurancegazette.com