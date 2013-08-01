TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com Chooses the World's Best iPhone 4S Jailbreaker

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The iPhone 4S is a powerful smartphone. However, few users ever get to experience the full power of the iPhone 4S because of its numerous restrictions. Apple prevents users from customizing the iPhone user interface, for example, and users are only allowed to install apps that Apple has personally approved.



For that reason, many iPhone 4S users choose to jailbreak their device. Jailbreaking an iPhone effectively installs an alternate version of iOS that isn’t restrictively controlled by Apple. At TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about jailbreaking an iPhone 4S – including the best and safest methods of jailbreaking as well as a user-friendly walkthrough that explains exactly how to jailbreak iPhone 4.



The first argument novice iPhone users have against jailbreaking is that it is dangerous for the device. The homepage of TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com addresses that question with a detailed article explaining exactly why it is not dangerous to jailbreak an iPhone 4S. Today, professional software programs make it easier than ever to jailbreak a device while minimizing the risk of damaging it in any way. In most cases, users simply attach their iPhone to the computer, run the jailbreaking software, and within a few minutes, the software has completed the jailbreaking process.



Once the iPhone 4S has been jailbroken, users gain access to a wide range of useful features. A spokesperson for TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com explains what some of the most popular iPhone 4S jailbreak features are:



“After jailbreaking an iPhone 4S, users gain access to a wide range of amazing features, including a quick SMS reply that allows users to text responses from inside an app as well as a smoother, better organized menu system. However, one of the most popular advantages of a jailbroken iPhone 4S is being able to install thousands of new apps from alternative app stores like Cydia. These apps can improve the phone’s functionality in many different ways – some apps are fun games, while other apps allow you to customize the lockscreen, homescreen, and other parts of the iPhone.”



Jailbroken customization options include new wallpapers, screensavers, and ringtones. Since Apple Store apps must be individually approved by Apple, users are able to enjoy access to apps that Apple has banned due to competition – like the SlingPlayer app for SlingBox.



Those who want to get maximum performance out of their iPhone 4S can learn everything they need to know at TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com. The website features reviews of the best jailbreaking methods as well as detailed information about the safety of jailbreaking and the best jailbroken apps to install. Those who are ready to jailbreak iPhone 4 today can visit TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com for more information.



About TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com

TheiPhone4SJailbreaker.com is an iPhone 4S jailbreaking information website dedicated to explaining the pros and cons of iPhone 4S jailbreaking. The website recently revealed its choice for the world’s best iPhone 4S jailbreaking method. For more information, please visit: http://www.theiphone4sjailbreaker.com