"TheiShare," an Anti-Theft and Bike Crash Alarm, Now on Kickstarter!

Kungsängen, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Each year, millions of bicycles around the world are stolen. As biking becomes more common, the coming summer months are the prime time for thieves to strike. But TheiShare, a new bike lock and crash alarm, is taking a stand in the fight against theft by harnessing the power of smart technology and geofencing functionalities.



Featuring keyless unlocking methods, AES 128 encryption, and a thick chain with nylon cover, TheiShare keeps bikes safe and secure by rendering them immobile. Waterproof for all weather conditions, TheiShare has a built-in anti-theft alarm that alerts owners if vibration, breakage, disassembly, or chain clipping is detected.



While it is not currently possible to share bikes with neighbors or friends when they are locked up, TheiShare changes that by allowing bikes to be shared digitally with neighbors or friends. With keyless unlocking methods, family or friends with shared access can unlock the bike for their use, and all parties can track the location of the bike in real-time. These unique features allow riders to share mobility assets like never before, helping those around them to enjoy the benefits of bikes in daily life. This geo-tracking data is also used to calculate ride history, including calorie burn, speed, and CO2 emission reductions.



While providing physical security, TheiShare also protects rider well-being with a fully-functional crash alarm. TheiShare will notify emergency services and nearby riders when a crash is detected, saving lives and preventing long-term injuries.



Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support TheiShare, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early July 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theishare/theishare-anti-theftandbike-crash-alarm-sharing-gps-tagging



Supporters around the world can back TheiShare by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $92 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a free TheiShare device. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About TheiShare

TheiShare is a new bike lock with unique anti-theft and geofencing functionalities. A smart lock, TheiShare was designed by Junaid Joosani of Stockholm, Sweden, to promote bike security, safety, and sharing.



Contact:



Contact Person: Junaid Joosani

Company: TheiShare

City: Kungsängen

Country: Sweden

Email: junaid@atz.se

Website: https://theishare.com/