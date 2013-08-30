TheJuicerDirectory.com Releases List of the Best Juicers Currently Available at Bargain Prices

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- A good juicer can change someone’s life. Juicers are designed to extract juice from fruits, vegetables, and other foods. With the help of a good juicer, anyone can make healthy smoothies and nutrient-rich breakfast juices.



Juicers can be expensive or affordable. Fortunately, juicer review website TheJuicerDirectory.com wants to make sure juicer shoppers don’t sacrifice quality for price. At TheJuicerDirectory.com, visitors will find reviews and comparisons for a number of popular juicers currently available online. The website separates juicers into categories based on their price, including:



-Under $100

-$100 to $200

-$200 to $300

-$300 and more



In total, the website reviews 34 different juicing machines, including centrifugal juicers and masticating juicers. Juicing machines are rated according to customer experience, price, and quality. One of the best ways to determine the usefulness of a juicer is to look at the dryness of the resulting pulp. After fruit and vegetables go through a juicer, the pulp should be dry. A dry pulp indicates that the maximum amount of juice was extracted from the material, which means more nutrients and less waste.



The entire TheJuicerDirectory.com website was created by Barry MacLise, a self-proclaimed ‘juicing addict’ who spent hundreds of hours creating the reviews. Barry explains why he created the site:



“When searching for juicer reviews online, I was driven crazy by how difficult it was to find well-written juicer reviews. Many reviews were written with an obvious bias towards one juicer, making it difficult to determine which juicers actually offered the best quality juice at a fair price. With my site, I’ve created a resource where visitors can access dozens of different juicer reviews from a diverse range of manufacturers.”



Those who are not familiar with popular juicer manufacturers may appreciate the ‘Most Popular Review’ subheading, which features the most-visited reviews on the site. Those reviews include an inexpensive juicer from Breville as well as the website’s ‘most-recommended juicer’, the Omega J8006. Another review for the Champion G5 is popular for the wrong reasons, as the review is entitled ‘Why I’m Not Recommending This Machine’.



Whether buying a juicer for the first time or searching for an upgrade, TheJuicerDirectory.com wants to make the shopping decision as easy as possible. After reading reviews posted on TheJuicerDirectory.com, visitors can also buy a centrifugal juicer or buy masticating juicer by clicking links throughout the site.



About TheJuicerDirectory.com

TheJuicerDirectory.com is a juicer machine comparison website that features detailed reviews of some of the most popular juicers available online today. The site ranks juicers according to price, manufacturer, and the quality of the juice produced. For more information, please visit: http://thejuicerdirectory.com