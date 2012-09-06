TheMaidsMilwaukee.com Offers Discounts to Mark the Launch of an Improved Website

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- It’s becoming much more common for people to hire a maid service to clean their homes. Employing someone to clean isn’t the sole preserve of the upper classes anymore. Thousands of busy professionals all over the country are taking advantage of the easy availability of domestic help, for much needed assistance in organizing their home lives.



One website making waves in this area is TheMaidsMilwaukee.com, the new internet home of The Maids of Milwaukee. The Maids of Milwaukee have enjoyed a great reputation in the Milwaukee area for their effective and reliable cleaning service, and recently they have come into even more prominence with the recent TV appearance of their owner Sue Peerenboom on Fox’s Real Milwaukee.



They have recently launched a new sleek website to celebrate the launch The Maids of Milwaukee are offering up to $50 off cleaning services, full details are available on the site. Their new website features a huge amount of information about their services, including detailed descriptions of their extensive cleaning methods. The Maids of Milwaukee are known for the proprietary 22-Step Healthy Touch Deep Cleaning System, an exceptionally rigorous cleaning method that is said to give great cleaning results while protecting the home from dangerous cleaning chemicals.



The Maids of Milwaukee also take staff screening and training particularly seriously. A spokesperson commented



“Allowing a maid in to a home should not be done lightly. Unlike some businesses we fully screen all our employees and they are insured and bonded on an individual basis. Each employee also completes our industry leading training program.”



The Maids of Milwaukee are proud of their customer satisfaction record, and this is apparent by the large amount of positive testimonials on the site. Customers from all over the Milwaukee area have provided glowing reports of the quality, friendliness and reliability of the service.



A spokesperson for the site said: “We are the only Milwaukee cleaning service to clean with an emphasis on health as well as appearance. We don’t just create a tidy home; we create a healthy one by using environmentally friendly cleaning supplies and a methodical process. As well as our extensive and rigorous cleaning process, we are also incredibly proud of our customer satisfaction. We enjoy a 96% customer referral rate, which we feel distinguishes us as the maid services Milwaukee is most proud of.”



About the TheMaidsMilwaukee.com

The Maids of Milwaukee is a domestic cleaning service based in Milwaukee, known for an extensive and rigorous approach to cleaning as well as an extremely high rate of customer satisfaction.



For more information please visit http://www.TheMaidsMilwaukee.com