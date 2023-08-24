Theme Park Planning Market May See a Big Move : Battaglia, Forrec, WhiteWater, Benoy Architects

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Theme Park Planning Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Theme Park Planning market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



ProSlide Technology, Inc. (Canada) , Jora Vision Europe BV (Netherlands) , Walt Disney Imagineering (United States) , Forrec Ltd. (Canada) , Battaglia Inc. (United States), WhiteWater (Canada), Counsilman-Hunsaker (United States), ITPS (United States), Snider Recreation Inc. (United States), Leisure Business Advisors LLC (United States), Benoy Architects (United Kingdom)



Theme Park Planning relates to land use planning, ride designing, infrastructural development, connectivity, etc. This planning may either be Master Planning which is complete planning from ground zero, and the other one is partial planning which is basically related to few aspects of the theme park which may be few rides or some other infrastructure. The types of theme park includes water parks, childrenâ€™s play park, Adventure Park and similar other parks with water park being the most popular. Rising Disposable income and boom in tourism sector in past few years is expected to drive the market of theme park planning. Currently, North America is the biggest market of theme park planning other than Asia Pacific.



In 2019, Jora Vision Europe BV, Netherlands based leader in theme park designing and developing has announced signing of a contract to develop a new Pushkin theme park in St.Petersburg, Russia. The new theme park is expected to be complete till 2023. The theme park will be named as Lukomorye.



In 2020, Benoy Group, the owner or parent company of renowned International Architectural Firm Benoy has announced acquisition of Holmes Wood. UK based Homes Wood is a leading designs studio specialising in wayfinding, sign and graphic design. The expansion is aimed as next phase of growth for Benoy Growth especially since the announcement of Brexit.



by Type (Master Planning, Partial/Segment Planning), End Use (Large Enterprise, Investment Agency, Others), Theme Park Type (Water Park, Childrenâ€™s Play Park, Adventure Park, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Innovative Recreational Centres Present Huge Opportunity



Market Drivers:

- Growing Tourism Industry

- Rising Disposable Income



Market Trend:

- Water Park are Rising in Popularity around the Globe



