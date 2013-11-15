Themetailors.com Offers Awesome & Amazing Wordpress Themes Tailored by the Community

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The website Themetailors.com offers amazing Wordpress Theme which is quite famous among the masses. The website demonstrates that various types of top selling add-ons and customizations are provided at highly reasonable prices. Some of them include Subscribe2, providing a front-end form by use of a shortcode for managing its subscriptions without sending user to the WordPress Dashboard. The Booster allows wrapping certain sound caching, minifying and compression methods that are available for WordPress and that are modelled to be completely GeoTheme compatible. Multi Ratings allows the site admin to create category based values of multiple ratings and GT-Vouchers, including no restrictions, and installation limits.



The website provides dedicated customer service and even updates them with various notifications. One can avail from other themes like Tools, Category List, Search, CloudFlare, Cluster, Buddy Press, Inbound Handler and many more.



As per the website, its Wordpress Directory Theme permits any webmaster to review and publish anything which one wants. All that is required to be done is to create a new post, review it and then publish. One can avail certain features like inbuilt rating feature, responsive design as well as multiple costume widgets. One can enable or disable the homepage social icons. On the other hand, Wordpress Real Estate Theme inherits extensive feature list along with attractive design. The other features include property image gallery, advanced search, custom user-profile fields, inbuilt payment gateway, custom field management etc.



The website affirms that their Wordpress Ecommerce Plugin is the most famous and popular among all the other plugins they have. One can take advantage of its unique features such as usability, uniqueness of the product, inventory management or product variations, payment gateways, multiple shipping options, affiliate and membership integration, setting currency and managing the orders.



Various attractive features are associated with their Wordpress Classifieds Theme which is another popular product available with them. One can avail the theme at affordable rates. These features are good for a business, which include easy to use, supports multiple currency, simple and clean design and structure, choosing from different structures, selling the ads within a few minutes and many more.



According to the website Themetailors.com, their Wordpress Photography Theme can be obtained at a cost from $10 – $50. The variety of themes in this category includes Kymbo, Torino, Shot, Elegance, Loomo, Bosco, Wonder, Whoop, Effect and Hercules. One can choose from the wide variety of WordPress products available with them as per the needs by visiting the website http://themetailors.com/ .



About Themetailors.com

Themetailors.com offers WordPress plugins and themes which are discussed and tailored by the WordPress developer community. It bridges the gap in the market of CMS Scripts and offers two opportunities of providing assistance to users wanting extensive customisation and to the coders who are not paid properly for any development and customization tasks.



Media Contact

Company : Themetailors.com

Phone : 646.385.7354

Website : http://themetailors.com/