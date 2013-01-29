Theory of Constraints Drum Buffer Rope Initiative Transforms Brown Fintube with Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Mark Woeppel is a Theory of Constraint expert and a master of organizational transformation with a lengthy track record of successful turnarounds. He is the leader at Pinnacle Strategies. Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies trained Brown Fintube employees in Theory of Constraints concepts. Every shop floor employee was given an introduction, as were engineers, project managers, and key support people. Once training was complete, shop supervisors were excited and dedicated to making the implementation a success; set the implementation in motion immediately, focusing the first group of changes where the greatest impact could be achieved.



According to Woeppel, the idea behind the implementation was to gain control of operations in increments of time. First, a few days were controlled, then a week, then a month. Finally, an implementation of a medium-range sales and operations planning process that would manage the next several months after that, was established. The most significant step towards bringing production under control came with the introduction of a full time scheduler. The scheduler has responsibility for generating the production schedule, handling day-to-day reconciliation of demand to capacity, promising deliveries and overseeing the components (released and unreleased manufacturing orders) of schedule execution. Although controversial at the time, by giving responsibility and accountability to a single person, premature release of materials into the shop was prevented, halting misallocation of capacity and preventing late arrival of components to the constraint.



With Pinnacle Strategies assistance the Theory of Constraints Drum Buffer Rope Initiative gets dramatic results in just 90 days according to John Rosso and Ernest McAnally of the Houston-based Brown Fintube.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



