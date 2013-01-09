Theory of Constraints Expert Stewart Witt Shares Results-Driven Consulting Solutions

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Part of the success of the company includes Stewart Witt, who serves as a Senior Consultant & Project Leader. Witt is a global expert in supply chain optimization, Lean implementation, Critical Chain multi-project management, and applying Theory of Constraints (ToC) methodologies to manufacturing, distribution, and service organizations.



Witt began his career in 1984 as an Industrial Engineer, when he worked as a process improvement specialist in production control, manufacturing engineering, and senior plant management positions. In 1995, Stewart was introduced to the work of Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt and the Theory of Constraints (ToC). Shortly thereafter, he left his successful industry career in favor of management consulting specializing in ToC-based projects where he introduced ToC to a number of manufacturing, distribution, and service organizations.



Before joining Pinnacle Strategies, Witt was a project manager and marketing and sales account executive for Goldratt Consulting. With Dr. Goldratt as its founder and chairman, Goldratt Consulting implemented the most developed, updated, and tested ToC body of knowledge to give companies a holistic solution that delivered unprecedented performance and bottom line results.



Stewart’s extensive track record of results includes:



- Reducing response time to market to one-quarter of the industry standard

- Increasing delivery on promised due dates to over 95%

- Reducing inventory levels by 50%

- Creating remarkable availability that resulted in an increase of sales by 50%

- Extracting 30% more capacity from production



Witt holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Development and Leadership from Purdue University, School of Technology, Department of Supervision; and an Associates of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering from the Indiana Vocational Technical College.



He is certified by the Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) in the areas of Operations Management, Thinking Processes, Distribution Management, Holistic Strategy, Finance and Measurements, and Project Management, and is a Certified Demand Driven Planner (CDDP).



