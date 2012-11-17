Theory of Constraints Lean Six Sigma by Pinnacle Strategies Focus of Automation and Control

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2012 -- The Theory of Constraints Lean Six Sigma (TLS) process generates 15 to 20 times better performance than Lean or Six Sigma alone. The root causes of poor CI program performance must be considered. A systematic framework for creating positive ongoing bottom line results is essential.



Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, recently authored a feature article for Automation & Control magazine. The article profiled Pinnacle Strategies’ TLS methodology. Neither Theory of Constraints (TOC) nor Lean Six Sigma is religion. Each has zealot believers who would disagree. Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, acknowledges many organizations struggle with continuous improvement (CI) efforts; achieving real bottom line results, whether in cost savings or increased revenues. It has proven to be difficult; in spite of the widespread implementation of Lean and Six Sigma principles, poor results persist.



According to Cutler, “Frequently in engineering and manufacturing environments, there are an uncontrollable number of projects, yet customers demand immediate completion. Teams of hardworking professionals get so far behind that even the simplest of tasks cannot be completed. Lacking the necessary inputs, work is constantly starting and stopping; communications snafus create more delays, causing project lead times to grow exponentially.”



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies is also the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



