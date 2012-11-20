Theory of Constraints Plus

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- In the current economic climate, many organizations struggle with declining sales and increasing costs. Most companies choose to hope for better results in the future. Layoffs and workforce reductions jeopardize future competitiveness. Mark Woeppel, president of Pinnacle Strategies suggests, “Organizations that have implemented the Theory of Constraints (ToC) thrive and grow in difficult times, they achieve real bottom line growth, whether by improving productivity or increased revenues.”



Since 1985, the Theory of Constraints has been delivering startling tangible results to companies worldwide. An independent study of Theory of Constraints implementations around the world found that huge results were consistently achieved, such as the lead time is reduced by 69%. The cycle time is often reduced by 66% and the due date performance is improved by 60%.



The Theory of Constraints consists of the Jonah Thinking Processes and an established set of logistical solutions:



- Critical Chain Project Management

- Drum-Buffer-Rope Scheduling

- Constraint-based Strategy

- Supply Chain Management

- Distribution Systems

- Throughput Accounting

- Jonah Thinking Processes



When applied, many industries see their inventory levels reduced by 50% and revenue/throughput increased by 68%. The Theory of Constraints is a set of holistic processes and insights, all based on a systems approach that simplifies the improving and managing of complex organizations by focusing on the few physical and logical constraining “leverage” points. Furthermore, it provides a tool set to build and implement the “levers” (holistic rules) that synchronize the parts to achieve an order of magnitude improvement in the performance of the system as a whole.



The crucial insight of the Theory of Constraints is that only a few elements (constraints) in a business control the results of the entire organization. Theory of Constraints tools identify these constraints, and focus the entire organization on simple, effective solutions to problems that seemed insurmountably complex and unsolvable.



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951