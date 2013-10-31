ThePassportGuys.com Announces New Benefits to Using Same Day Passport Services in Philadelphia and New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- ThePassportGuys.com is pleased to announce new benefits to using same day passport services in Philadelphia and New Jersey. As a nationally recognized Government approved US Passport agency, obtaining a same day passport in New Jersey and Philadelphia is easier than ever before. By expediting a passport through a Government approved agency will save people time, money and energy. There will be no need to waste half the day waiting in an overcrowded line. People can contact an agent from ThePassportGuys.com and enjoy a less stressful experience when obtaining a passport.



By turning to ThePassportGuys.com for an expedited passport of New Jersey or Philadelphia, individuals will be able to follow through with the process more efficiently. Usually, individuals need to wait up to six weeks or more for routine service, however with the expedited passport service provided by ThePassportGuys.com; it is very possible that individuals can obtain their passport within the same day.



Expedited passport service also allows individuals to avoid long delays, ensuring that they get their passport quickly so they can move along with their travel experience. If there are certain documents required to receive the passport, an agent from ThePassportGuys.com can rely the message to individuals by email, phone or in person. This will drastically reduce the time it takes to have any issues regarding having the proper documentation resolved.



By visiting ThePassportGuys.com, individuals can free up their time. During peak travel times, it is better to have an expedited passport service because they can assist individuals in avoiding waiting in long lines. When individuals aren’t waiting in line, they are free to worry about more important matters such as work, school, family and more. ThePassportGuys.com offers personalized services and are committed to giving their customers 100% satisfaction. For nationwide support, call 888-539-9853. A representative will be available to answer any questions regarding same day passport services.



About ThePassportGuys.com

ThePassportGuys.com is a Passport and Visa expediting service. The company specializes in helping their clients secure passports and international travel visas quickly. ThePassportGuys.com offers full service out of their convenient Philadelphia location. The company has been family owned and operated since 1996. Providing safe, easy and reliable services seven days a week, ThePassportGuys.com is a United States Government registered agency. They have what it takes to secure passports for clients, within a 24 hour time window.



For more information, please visit http://thepassportguys.com/.