ThePassportGuys.com Now Offering 24 Hour Passport Services for Residents of New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Due to more government spending cuts, passports are taking longer than ever to go through. Because of this, people are planning their vacations earlier in the year, just so they can make it on time. But now, obtaining a passport in time for a vacation will be easier than ever. ThePassportGuys.com is now offering 24 hour passport services to residents living in New Jersey. Obtaining an urgent passport in New Jersey will make this summer’s vacation stress-free no matter when it is planned.



The American government is in a financial situation where they cannot avoid budget cuts. Because of this, the State Department has had to reduce the number of government service providers such as post office employees who usually handle passport application processes. The opportunity of taking an hour, or two, out of the day to head to the post office to obtain a passport, is long gone for most people. National Passport Day has also been affected, with the State Department also making cuts to this tradition of obtaining a passport without having to schedule an appointment.



By visiting ThePassportGuys.com, people will still be able to obtain a same day passport in Philadelphia or New Jersey without having to stand in line. Even though ThePassportGuys.com will assist those with passport services, the company would advise everyone to plan their vacation in advance just in case. Many things can happen in the time leading up to a vacation, but ThePassportGuys.com will make sure each procedure is safe and secure. People who have questions about the 24 hour passport service can speak to one of the company’s agents by calling 888-539-9853. As an official U.S.A. Passport Expeditor, ThePassportGuys.com offers 24 hour nationwide service.



About ThePassportGuys.com

ThePassportGuys.com is a Passport and Visa expediting service. The company specializes in helping their clients secure passports and travel visas quickly. ThePassportGuys.com offers full service out of their convenient Philadelphia location. The company has been family owned and operated since 1996. Providing safe, easy and reliable services seven days a week, ThePassportGuys.com is a United States Government registered agency. They have what it takes to secure passports for clients, within a 24 hour time window.



For more information, please visit http://thepassportguys.com/.