ThePassportGuys.com Now Offering Emergency Passport Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- ThePassportGuys.com is now offering service for emergency passports in NJ and PA. For almost 20 years they have been the most trusted name in the area for people who have made short term travel arrangements. Travelers going on last minute business trips or family emergencies don’t have time to wait weeks for a passport or travel visa. Get genuine US government approved passports in as little as 24 hours with ThePassportGuys.com.



All customers have to do is fill out the forms located on the website and bring them to their local acceptance agent. ThePassportGuys.com will handle all the stressful parts from there. The process is safe, secure, and fast. Friendly and knowledgeable staff are on hand at any time if customers are ever confused about the steps. Emergency passports are just a phone call away.



Take the guesswork out of emergency passports. All passport application instructions are clear and easy for anyone to follow.



Step 1 - provide proof of citizenship (passport over 15 years old, birth certificate, certificate of citizenship, or certificate of naturalization), proof of identity in the form of valid driver’s license, evidence of immediate travel, and passport photos. ThePassportGuys.com can act as an agent and accept all government fees and sign off on authorization letters.



Step 2 – Find the nearest local acceptance agent and bring them the above items.



Step 3 – Call ThePassportGuys.com at 215-739-3844 to review steps 1 and 2. Send envelope from the acceptance agent, order form, letter of authorization, and evidence of immediate travel overnight to the company, and they will handle the rest.



For more information on how to obtain an expedited passport in PA, visit their website or call 215-739-3844.



About ThePassportGuys.com

ThePassportGuys.com is a Passport and Visa expediting service. The company specializes in helping their clients secure passports and international travel visas quickly. ThePassportGuys.com offers full service out of their convenient Philadelphia location. The company has been family owned and operated since 1996. Providing safe, easy and reliable services seven days a week, ThePassportGuys.com is a United States Government registered agency. They have what it takes to secure passports for clients, within a 24 hour time window.



For more information, please visit http://thepassportguys.com/.