ThePassportGuys.com Now Offers 24 Hour Emergency Passports for Children in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Minors in need of a same-day passport can turn to ThePassportGuys.com for a 24 hour emergency passport in Philadelphia. Even though minors are subject to the same passport guidelines and rules as adults, they must go through a few extra requirements to obtain an emergency passport. This is because minors, under the age of 18 are not legally able to sign a document without the permission of a parent or guardian. Children living in Philadelphia in need of an emergency passport can rely on ThePassportGuys.com to handle the case with urgency.



Children in need of an emergency passport for life or death emergencies must have their parents or legal guardians must show up in person at the passport agency and follow the RUSH Processing Instructions online. During these instructions, parents will be asked to send in necessary information to verify their identity and citizenship. Each customer will be assigned a personal passport specialist that will guide them through the entire process. If any question or concern should arise while filling out these special instructions, customers will be able to easily ask the specialist how to proceed.



The child or infant emergency passport requirements include a new passport application, proof of U.S. citizenship, consent from both parents, and proof of identity, passport photos and intent of traveling. Once these requirements have been met and the process has been completed, ThePassportGuys.com will work efficiently to provide a new passport within 24 hours. Online, ThePassportGuys.com offers Live Help every day of the week, so customers can be helped in their urgent time of need. For nationwide 24-hour passport services, call 1-888-539-9853.



About ThePassportGuys.com

ThePassportGuys.com is a Passport and Visa expediting service. The company specializes in helping their clients secure passports and travel visas quickly. ThePassportGuys.com offers full service out of their convenient Philadelphia location. The company has been family owned and operated since 1996. Providing safe, easy and reliable services seven days a week, ThePassportGuys.com is a United States Government registered agency. They have what it takes to secure passports for clients, within a 24 hour time window.



For more information, please visit http://thepassportguys.com/.