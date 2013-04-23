ThePassportGuys.com Now Provides 24 Hour Service for Lost or Stolen U.S. Passports

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- One of the worst feelings for travelers to have is losing their passport or having it stolen from right underneath them without them knowing. Usually travelers find that their passport is stolen or lost right before a big business trip or family vacation to another part of the world. Now, there is one company that will get them an urgent passport in PA immediately, without hassle. ThePassportGuys.com now provides 24 hour service for people who have lost or had their passports stolen. The company offers rush processing instructions for a lost or stolen U.S. Passport replacement. There is no waiting in lines or hassle involved in these services. Having a passport lost or stolen is a serious issue that can even cause further delay for travelers. However, with this easy-to-follow procedure offered by ThePassportGuys.com, people will get a new passport in no time.



The urgent U.S. passport replacement procedure includes three easy-to-follow steps. Passport applicants applying for a U.S. passport must show up in person at their local passport acceptance agent. People can find their local agents at post offices and county clerk’s offices around Philadelphia, New Jersey and around the country. People can search for their agent by visiting Thepassportguys.com website.



The company’s website lists everything required to obtain an emergency passport. People in need of further assistance can contact the company for 24 hour nation-wide service. No matter where a person is in the country, they can contact Thepassportguys.com and a customer service representative will give them the help they need to obtain a replacement U.S. passport. For live passport help, people can feel free to call 215-739-3844 any time during the replacement procedure. Obtaining a replacement passport should not be difficult. With the help of Thepassportguys.com, obtaining a replacement passport in a timely fashion, has bever been easier.



About ThePassportGuys.com

ThePassportGuys.com is a Passport and Visa expediting service. The company specializes in helping their clients secure passports and travel visas quickly. ThePassportGuys.com offers full service out of their convenient Philadelphia location. The company has been family owned and operated since 1996. Providing safe, easy and reliable services seven days a week, ThePassportGuys.com is a United States Government registered agency. They have what it takes to secure passports for clients, within a 24 hour time window.



For more information, please visit http://thepassportguys.com/.