ThePTNet.com Explains the Personal Training Requirements for Personal Trainers in the UK and US

Becoming a personal trainer requires different courses in different parts of the world, and a website called http://ThePTNet.com aims to educate visitors on the exact education requirements needed to become a personal trainer in the United Kingdom or the United States.



Specifically, those who seek to become personal trainers in the UK need two main qualifications:



-Level 2 gym/fitness instructor award

-Level 3 personal training diploma



Meanwhile, personal training certification in the United States is less standardized. Those who want to become personal trainers in the US only need to take a course with an organization that meets the following requirements:



-Certified by an authorized third party

-Offers either a regional or international training course



Of course, learning personal training requirements is just one step of the journey towards becoming a personal trainer. The next step is to find a certified personal training company nearby. As a ThePTNet.com spokesperson explains, the website is designed to make that process as easy as possible:



“After learning the different training requirements in the United Kingdom and the United States, website visitors are encouraged to browse our trainer providers directory to find an organization that meets their needs. Our directory offers specific recommendations and reviews for companies throughout the UK and US.”



At the directory page, visitors will find popular personal training education companies like Discovery Learning, Premier Training International, and YMCA Fit. Those interested in taking a YMCA personal trainer course, for example, can click on the YMCA Fit link on ThePTNet.com.



From that link, visitors find an application form that allows them to speak directly to a course advisor. The simple contact form asks for a name, email address, and location before prompting applicants to press the ‘Book a Phone Consultation’ button. After clicking that button, applicants will be contacted by an advisor within 48 hours.



As the ThePTNet.com spokesperson explains, the website aims to take almost all the hard work out of the personal training education process:



“Becoming a personal trainer isn’t easy. But we’ve made the process significantly easier by directly applicants exactly where they need to go for education. All that’s left is to complete the course and begin taking on clients.”



