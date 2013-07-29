Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Market to 2019 - Pipeline Indicates Safer Treatments and Extended Patient Survival, though High Prices May Limit Uptake market report to its offering

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Market to 2019 - Pipeline Indicates Safer Treatments and Extended Patient Survival, though High Prices May Limit Uptake



Summary



The leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research â€œTherapeutic Cancer Vaccines Market to 2019 - Pipeline Indicates Safer Treatments and Extended Patient Survival, though High Prices May Limit Uptakeâ€?. There is currently only one marketed therapeutic cancer vaccine, Provenge, which is indicated for the treatment of castrateÂ¬â€“resistant, asymptomatic metastatic prostate cancer which achieved global sales of approximately $215 million in 2011. Over the forecast period, numerous vaccines are anticipated to be approved over a range of indications including the commonly diagnosed lung and colorectal cancer types. All of these vaccines have been shown to improve patient survival, some by a few months, others by years. The high anticipated price tag of these vaccines will be a barrier of market growth. However, due to the fact that numerous vaccines are anticipated to be approved across a range of highly diagnosed indications, GBI Research believes the global market does have the potential to grow to a value of $7.8 billion by 2019.



Scope



- The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, variation in vaccine type and pipeline and market forecasts across indications for cancer vaccines.



- A brief introduction into cancer, its relation with the immune system, and a detailed outline of the 8 different types of cancer vaccines being developed, including their strengths and weaknesses.



- An analysis of Provenge, the only currently marketed therapeutic cancer vaccines, including recent sales figures and potential future competitors of Provenge.



- Comprehensive reviews of the pipeline for therapeutic cancer vaccines with individual analyses on the most heavily researched and most common cancers of melanoma, breast, prostate, colorectal, stomach and Non-small-cell lung cancer. The analyses include the phase distribution, the most common type of vaccine and most frequently observed molecular target for each indication.



- A statistical analysis of clinical trial duration and size by phase and by vaccine type.



- An in depth forecast model for each indication for which a vaccine is anticipated to be approved throughout the forecast period. Each model is based on the anticipated market performance of the vaccines to be approved for that indication.



- A detailed discussion of the drivers and barriers for this novel market.



Reasons to buy



The report will assist business development and marketing executives to strategize their product launches, by allowing them to -



- Understand the variation in the types of therapeutic cancer vaccines, and the strength and weaknesses of each form.



- Understand the vast scope of the pipeline, including which vaccine types and molecular targets are generating the most interest.



- Observe the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst Phases and vaccine types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for therapeutic cancer vaccines.



- Observe the shift in clinical trial endpoints with Phase, and use this data to potentially influence any future developmental programs.



- Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the therapeutic cancer vaccines market.



