Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User – Global Forecast to 2025?, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the TDM Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.



Growth Driver: importance of TDM in organ transplant procedures;



Conducting TDM for immunosuppressive medications is an essential tool in the management of patients undergoing solid organ transplantation. A person receiving an organ transplant is prescribed immunosuppressants so that the body does not reject the organ. When administering immunosuppressants, clinicians need to individualize a patient's drug therapy and ensure an optimal balance between therapeutic efficacy and the probability of adverse effects. Patients present different pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics, so achieving this goal with immunosuppressant therapy monitoring can be challenging.



TDM is used before administering immunosuppressants as it minimizes the pharmacokinetic component of variability. Improper drug concentrations in immunosuppressants can lead to adverse effects on transplant patients. Supra-therapeutic drug concentrations can put the patient at risk of over-immunosuppression, which may cause infection. On the other hand, sub-therapeutic drug concentrations can cause the recipient's body to reject an allograft. This inter-individual variability in drug concentrations creates the need for TDM.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155350443



North America commanded the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in this therapeutic drug monitoring market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland), SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan), Randox Laboratories (Ireland), DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Grifols (Spain), Exagen Inc. (U.S.), Theradiag (France), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), apDia Group (Belgium), BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Belgium), Eagle Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), JASEM Laboratory Systems and Solutions A.S (Turkey), Aalto Scientific (U.S.), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), and UTAK (U.S.).



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155350443



Immunoassays is expected to hold the largest share of the TDM Market in 2020



Based on technology, segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. In 2019, immunoassays segment accounted for the largest market share, due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.



Antiepileptic drugs is expected to hold the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2020



On the basis of class of drug, the TDM Market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. During 2019, antiepileptic drugs held the largest share among the class of drug due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.



Hospital laboratories segment commanded the largest share of the TDM Market in 2019



By end user, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155350443