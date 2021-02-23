New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



Therapeutic Drug Monitoring is available for monitoring wide range of diseases and conditions. Recent emergence of this monitoring technique is proving to be a major disruptive finding in therapeutics sector. In line with this, the market leaders and players are adopting various strategies to provide better solutions in disease monitoring. For instance, In May 2019, Roche, a leader in advanced lab testing partnered with GE Healthcare, an American multinational conglomerate, launched NAVIFY Tumor Board with medical imaging capabilities to enable more personalized treatment decisions in cancer care. The NAVIFY Tumor Board is specifically designed for optimal diagnostics and treatment plan for cancer patients.



The key players operating in the industry are



Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Alpco

Randox Laboratories Ltd.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Consumables

Equipment



Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radioimmunoassays

Other Immunoassays

Chromatography-MS



Class of Drug Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Antiepileptic Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Other Drug Classes



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital Laboratories

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Other End Users



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases

3.2. Use in Monitoring of Biosimilars in Autoimmune Diseases

3.3. Technological advancements

3.4. Operational Barriers Faced while Conducting TDM Tests

Chapter 4. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Segmentation Analysis



Key Highlights from the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



