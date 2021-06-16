Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User – Global Forecast to 2025?, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.



GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases;



TDM is being used for Methotrexate (MTX), a folic acid analog used as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of autoimmune disease. MTX was initially used at low doses to treat chronic autoimmune disorders such as RA and Crohn's disease. Owing to its low cost, safety, effectiveness, and clinical history, MTX is the first-line treatment for RA. However, nearly 40% of patients with RA do not respond to MTX or show clinical improvement. The reasons for non-response include a variation between patients in MTX uptake or metabolism, non-compliance with the drug regimen, or prescription of insufficient MTX dose. TDM for MTX targets measures the level of MTX-PGs in the blood cells of patients with RA and correlates these levels with response to therapy, which shows its potential applications in the area.



The TDM Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



COVID -19 IMPACT ON THE THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET?



The outbreak of COVID is anticipated to drive the demand for equipment being used in TDM. Researchers have been focusing on testing a variety of potential drugs to find a suitable treatment for COVID-19. To support laboratories with this challenge, players operating in the TDM market are providing controls and calibrators. For instance, Chromsystems offers 3PLUS1 calibrator and MassCheck controls that can be used for the testing of a broad range of drugs suitable for the treatment of COVID-19.



A rising hospitalization rate due to the rapid transmission of COVID-19 has supported the growth of the hospital laboratories segment. This is mainly due to the increasing number of cases being admitted and the concomitant increase in testing volumes.



Antiepileptic drugs is expected to hold the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2020



On the basis of class of drug, the market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. During 2019, antiepileptic drugs held the largest share among the class of drug due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.



Hospital laboratories segment commanded the largest share of the TDM Market in 2019



By end user, the market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in this therapeutic drug monitoring market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland), SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan), Randox Laboratories (Ireland), DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)