Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.



Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025



GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases;



TDM is being used for Methotrexate (MTX), a folic acid analog used as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of autoimmune disease. MTX was initially used at low doses to treat chronic autoimmune disorders such as RA and Crohn's disease. Owing to its low cost, safety, effectiveness, and clinical history, MTX is the first-line treatment for RA. However, nearly 40% of patients with RA do not respond to MTX or show clinical improvement. The reasons for non-response include a variation between patients in MTX uptake or metabolism, non-compliance with the drug regimen, or prescription of insufficient MTX dose. TDM for MTX targets measures the level of MTX-PGs in the blood cells of patients with RA and correlates these levels with response to therapy, which shows its potential applications in the area.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on Technology;



The therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. Antiepileptics are the most commonly monitored class of drugs due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.



Based on End-User;



The therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users. Hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the TDM Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.



Geographically; the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the TDM Market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in therapeutic drug monitoring market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland), SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan), Randox Laboratories (Ireland), DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Grifols (Spain), Exagen Inc. (U.S.), Theradiag (France).