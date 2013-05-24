Therapeutic Massage Portland Maine Sessions Offers Effective Pain Relief

Portland, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Nowadays, majority of the individuals are very busy on account of their professional and personal engagements. Many individuals face physical traumas which in one way or the other affect their overall health and well being. Massage therapy is currently regarded as a standard and effective formula for physical and mental well being. Massage Portland Maine center has been offering effective periodic therapeutic massage sessions to a number of clients. Having more than 10 years of experience in this area, Josh has been working as a professional therapist in Portland Maine offering acute pain relief to hundreds of people.



As stated by Josh, “As a professional massage therapist, I had the benefit of helping more than 300 plus clients from diverse functional areas to achieve permanent pain relief”. Josh has designed a highly effective pain relief process which offers clients maximum progress within limited time interval.



The therapeutic massage Portland Maine sessions involves a special massage therapy to cure more than pain and discomfort problems. The therapeutic massage center provides complete relief to a number of physical pains and tension aches such as back, neck and shoulder tension, sports injuries, nerve pain, muscle tension and spasm, lower back pain, bad blood circulation, Carpal Tunnel syndrome, Tendonitis, Insomnia and a lot of other prominent physical problems.



In a recent interview Josh said, “As a certified massage therapist, I had the opportunity to work with a number of clients from multiple backgrounds like career, education and life experiences”. The Portland Maine massage therapist specializes in treatment of spine pain and massages, sport related aches and carpal tunnel pain.



The professional therapist normally incorporates novel methods or approaches for pain reduction or elimination, sense of empowerment as well as stress and tension reduction. The therapeutic massage treatments can last from a minimum of 5 minutes to a maximum time of 2 hours which specifically depends on the physical problem of the client. Clients are offered therapeutic massage treatments at an affordable price range. Customers can book for a free consultation with the therapist by just giving a call. It is also possible for clients to fill up the online consultation form posted in Portland Maine therapy center website and fix up an appointment on that basis. To get more details on therapeutic massage sessions, visit http://massageportlandmaine.com/therapeutic-massage-portland-maine/



About Massage Portland Maine

http://massageportlandmaine.com